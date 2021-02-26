Bengaluru man arrested for hit-and-run which killed food delivery exec and another

A 21-year-old food delivery executive and his friend were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding SUV on Tuesday.

news Crime

A man suspected of running down and killing a Swiggy food delivery worker and his friend was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday and subsequently let out on bail. This after he had initially misled the police by giving the name and license number of a friend whom he alleged was behind the wheels at the time of the accident. A speeding vehicle had mowed down 21-year-old Goutam and his friend Srikanth near Yeshwanthpur in the wee hours of Tuesday, resulting in their death.

Read: Two men killed after delivering food at Bengaluru apt as speeding car hits them

Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police had registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) [causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code and section 134(a)(b) [duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person] and 187(punishment for offences relating to accident) of the Motor Vehicle Act based on a complaint made by Goutamâ€™s brother.

Speaking to TNM on Friday, a police officer involved in the investigation said one Bharat, a resident of Madanayakanahalli revealed that he was driving the vehicle. He added that he has been let out on bail.

Goutam and his friend were on their two-wheeler after delivering food to Platinum City Apartments when a speeding SUV hit them. Due to the impact on their heads, Srikanth, who was the pillion rider, died on spot, while Goutam died on the way to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). Despite the seriousness of the accident, the SUV had sped away and did not help the victims.

Bharat was under the police radar after Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police reviewed CCTV footage from the Platinum City apartment. After examining the CCTV footage and retrieving pieces of the SUV, including the bumper, as well as the broken number plate, which got shattered during the accident, police traced the vehicle and its owner Bharat.

During the initial investigation, Bharat had said that he had let his friend borrow the car.