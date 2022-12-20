Bengaluru man arrested for allegedly raping house help and locking her up

According to the police, the accused said that he needed help with his household chores and had booked the house help on an app called â€˜Book My Baiâ€™.

A man in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old house help. The incident took place on November 30 and the man was arrested in a day or two. The house help, whose services were booked online, was locked up by the man in his house, the police said. The accused was identified as Parashiva Murthy (47), a resident of Kudlu under Parappana Agrahara police station on the outskirts of the city. He is an employee in a private company.

According to police, the accused booked the house help on the 'Book My Bai' app. He maintained that he needed house help service for his household chores and to look after his aged mother and his dog. Based on the request, the 22-year-old woman was sent to his home from the Wilson Garden office of the 'Book My Bai' app. Speaking to TNM, the police said that once the woman reached the house, there was no dog nor Parashivaâ€™s mother in his house. Murthy had raped her when she came to work and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this to anyone. .

Parashiva further locked her up in his house and went out to work. The girl had informed her workplace about her situation over the phone at the office. The office staff complained about the matter to the Parappana Agrahara police station. Upon receiving information about her whereabouts, the police reached his house, broke open the door of the house, and rescued the woman. They also arrested Parashiva and further investigation is underway.