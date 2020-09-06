Bengaluru man accused of stealing 20 bikes worth Rs 10 lakh arrested

The Bengaluru police said victims of vehicle theft will get endorsement for insurance claims within 60 days from the date of complaint.

Police in Bengaluru arrested a man accused of stealing 20 bikes and two-wheelers worth Rs 10 lakh on Saturday. Following his arrest, police have also recovered the stolen bikes. The accused has been identified as one 29-year-old Jagadish alias John who is a resident of Nandini Layout. Police were trying to trace him in the recent days and finally he was picked up by police. He was arrested from Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits in west Bengaluru near the Bangalore University campus.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant took note of the arrest by retweeting Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). This is the third such arrest recently. On Saturday, policemen from Kalasipalya Police Station arrested another man who allegedly stole vehicles after posing as a buyer on online platforms. Automobiles worth Rs 22 lakh worth were recovered from the accused, which included one SUV ( sport utility vehicle) car, three motorcycles.

Earlier in May, police in the city had arrested one suspect Shashi Kumar alias Gunda (30), of Gauribidanur from neighbouring Chikkaballapura district, who stole only one particular bike model-Hero Splendor. Eighteen bikes of the same make were recovered from him. He would sell these bikes for as low as Rs 3,000 to people in rural areas surrounding Bengaluru.

Incidentally, police had earlier this week announced that it will make the process of endorsing stolen vehicles incidents for the purpose of insurance claim easier. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the police from now will endorse a stolen vehicle complaint if the vehicle is not traced within 60 days of registering complaint.

Victims can approach the jurisdictional DCPs and senior officers if such an acknowledgement is not given by police within 75 days from the date of complaint registration regarding the stolen vehicle.