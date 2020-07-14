Bengaluru lockdown unlikely to be extended: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

There was widespread speculation on social media that the lockdown in Bengaluru may be extended beyond July 22.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Amidst speculation on social media that the lockdown in Bengaluru may be extended, the Karnataka government clarified that there was no proposal on the issue yet.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday that there is no proposal to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, which will be enforced from Tuesday night to check rising COVID-19 cases. He also appealed to people to cooperate with authorities and not pay heed to rumours.

The rumours gained momentum as some Ministers had also indicated that such a move could be taken. The clarification sought to put to rest speculations that the lockdown may be extended beyond July 22.

"The Chief Minister held a COVID task force meeting. There is no proposal before the government to extend the one week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural. The Chief Minister has appealed to people to cooperate without worrying and paying heed to rumours," Yediyurappa’s office said in a tweet.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, the state government had announced a complete lockdown in the two districts that cover Bengaluru from 8 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on July 22.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 2,738 new cases of coronavirus. This takes the total active cases in the state to 24,572. Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the total active cases in the city to 15,052.

Bengaluru Rural reported 21 new cases on Monday, taking the total active cases in the district to 332.

With inputs from PTI