Bengaluru lockdown lifted but night curfew and Sunday lockdown remain

The Unlock 2.0 guidelines will be effective from 5 am on July 22 to July 31.

With the nearly week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and Sunday lockdown.

The order, signed by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, said night curfew would be from 9 pm to 5 am state-wide and that the lockdown on Sundays currently in place would continue.

The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and sitting on benches in parks.

It also said that vegetable markets, not only in Bengaluru, but also in district and taluk levels, would be relocated to large open spaces or Agricultural Produce Market Committees, with the aim of restricting crowds.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while making the announcement of the relaxation of the week-long lockdown, said that lockdowns are not the only solution to combat the spread of COVID-19. "I fold my hands and tell the people of this state that lockdown is not the only solution. The solution is wearing masks, maintaining distance and how strictly this is followed, it will help stop the spread of COVID-19," he said in his address.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts were under 'complete lockdown' from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on Wednesday. The lockdown was implemented amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Kalaburagi district of Karnataka which had extended lockdown in its district's municipal areas to July 27 has now withdrawn the order.

Karnataka reported 3,649 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 1714 patients testing positive in Bengaluru. Deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 720 in the capital city after 22 more patients succumbed.

The state is currently grappling with 44,140 active cases and has reported 1464 deaths.

With PTI inputs