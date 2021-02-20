Bengaluru likely to see more rain and thundershowers until Feb 22

The maximum and minimum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to be around 27 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.

Parts of Bengaluru city experienced light to medium-heavy showers on Saturday evening. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over BBMP area until Sunday morning. KSNDMC also forecast widespread, light to moderate rainfall in south interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts until Sunday morning.

BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over BBMP area. pic.twitter.com/wOKoJA3goO â€” KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) February 20, 2021

As per the India Meteorological Departmentâ€™s 8.30 am bulletin on Saturday, for the next 48 hours (until February 22 morning), Bengaluru will remain cloudy with rain and thundershowers very likely towards the evening and night. Mist is also very likely during morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to be around 27 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over south interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka, according to IMD.

Many parts of Karnatak received showers on Friday. While Kiravatti in Uttara Kannada district received 4 cms of rainfall, Kadra (Uttara Kannada), Bhimarayanagudi ARG (Yadgir), Agumbe (Shivamogga), Chamarajanagar, Kolar recevied 3 cms of rainfall each.

In Bengaluru Urban, GKVK and Yelahanka IAF received the highest rainfall in the city at 2 cms of rainfall, while Hesaraghatta, Yelahanka, Gopal Nagar ARG, Electronic city ARG received 1 cm of rainfall on Friday.

Kodagu had witnessed hailstorms on Friday morning, with pictures from the district showing hail on the roads and roofs of the houses. An official from KSNDMC had, however, told TNM earlier that hailstorms are common in Kodagu.

A faint depression in the low-level easterlies running from Kerala to Gujarat is causing the rains across the city, IMD had on Friday stated. Rains are expected to taper off next week.