Bengaluru: Launch of book on former Pak PM Imran Khan cancelled after protests

The book titled ‘Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe’ (Imran Khan, a living legend), authored by Sudhakar SB, was supposed to be launched on October 27.

news Controversy

The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bengaluru was called off following protests by some Hindu outfits on Thursday, October 27. The book titled ‘Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe’ (Imran Khan, a living legend), authored by Sudhakar SB, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by retired High Court Judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das. The event was scheduled at 5:30 pm at Kalagrama in Mallathahalli.

However, members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Ram Sene lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar, and Jnanabharati police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former Pakistan prime minister. Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been cancelled. The director asked us to cancel it,” author Sudhakar told PTI.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack which left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out an anti-India campaign, he alleged. “Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned,'' Gowda said.