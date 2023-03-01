Bengaluru: Labourer dies, another injured as floor of dargah collapses

The deceased has been identified as Azar Ul Haq, a native of West Bengal.

A labourer lost his life while another suffered serious injuries after the floor of a dargah collapsed during demolition work in City Market on February 28, Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Azar Ul Haq, a native of West Bengal, while his colleague Shimshu is currently receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm when the two workers were demolishing the first floor of the dargah. Suddenly, the floor collapsed, causing the workers to fall and sustain severe injuries. “They were immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital for medical attention, but Azar ul Haq could not be saved,” the police said.

On February 4, two employees who were working at an apartment complex in south Bengaluru to clean the sewage treatment plant (STP) had died under mysterious circumstances. The deceased were identified by the police as Dilip Kumar Jana (25) from Odisha and Ravi Kumar (29) from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Ravi and Dilip worked for a company named Bio Centra India dealing in water and wastewater treatment facilities. They were sent to the Prestige Falcon City apartment complex in Konanakunte to work at the sewage treatment facility

