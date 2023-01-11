Bengaluru Isha yoga centreâ€™s massive Shiva statue to be unveiled by Vice President

The new Adiyogi Shiva statue at the Chikkaballapur centre of Isha Foundation is a replica of the one in Coimbatore, which was unveiled by PM Modi in 2017.

news Bengaluru news

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will unveil a new â€˜Adiyogiâ€™ statue at the Bengaluru centre of Jaggi Vasudevâ€™s Isha Foundation on Sunday, 15 January. The 112-feet tall Adiyogi Shiva statue will be unveiled at the â€˜Sadhguru Sannidhiâ€™ centre, situated close to Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district near Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Jaggi Vasudev will also attend the unveiling which will commence at 6 pm. The Chikkaballapur centre is the second major centre of the Isha Foundation apart from the one in Coimbatore.

The new Adiyogi statue at Chikkaballapur is modeled on the one at the Isha Foundationâ€™s Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The bust at the Coimbatore centre is also 112-ft high and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. Activists and local residents had protested against the event at the time, as they questioned PM Modiâ€™s decision to inaugurate the statue despite allegations that the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore was built in violation of various laws and environmental rules and regulations.

The Isha Foundation said in a statement that a 21-day â€˜ratha yathraâ€™ was taken up near Chikkaballapur ahead of the unveiling ceremony, to invite residents of villages around the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Avalagurki to the event. Ahead of the Vice Presidentâ€™s visit, Hindustan Times reported that a few farmers had protested the widening of roads connecting to the Isha Foundation centre, alleging that the way officials were carrying out the works was resulting in the loss of their land.

The Isha Foundationâ€™s statement on the statueâ€™s unveiling ceremony also said that it would be followed by a 14-minute light and sound show titled â€˜Adiyogi Divya Darshanamâ€™ mapping the statue, which will be held every evening thereafter. There will also be performances by students of Isha Samskriti, a school run by the Isha Foundation. Earlier in October 2022, CM Bommai had inaugurated a â€˜naga mantapaâ€™ at the Chikkaballapur centre.

