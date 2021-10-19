Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai show increased hiring activity in September

The report by Monster.com showed that HR and admin roles have seen a positive incline in metropolitan cities, while jobs in software, hardware, telecom and finance also witnessed significant growth.

Money Jobs

As India reopens after pandemic-induced lockdowns, job postings in the country have improved by 9% year-on-year (YoY) in September this year, a report said on Tuesday, October 19. According to Monster.com, compared to August, the month of September saw a stable monthly growth of 1% in job posting activity this year.

"As we approach the end of the quarter, it is promising to see that we have witnessed 6% growth in hiring activity over the last three months," Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company said in a statement.

"With imminent festive sales and significant increase in e-commerce activities, it is notable that job roles for logistics and supply chain are well in demand," Garisa added.

In September 2021, printing/packaging (11%) grew at a considerable pace, while a positive month-over-month (MoM) uptick was also witnessed in industries such as BPO/ITES (5%), import/export (4%), retail (2%) and travel and tourism (2%).

Hiring activity in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru (38%), Pune (22%), Hyderabad (20%) and Chennai (18%) indicates a strong rise in recruitment as compared to the previous year.

Hiring for professionals in software, hardware, telecom (35%), senior management (23%), HR and admin (11%) and finance and accounts (7%) continued to flourish on a year-on-year basis.

Interestingly, HR and admin roles have seen a marked positive incline across all metropolitan cities, while jobs in software, hardware, telecom and finance and accounts also witnessed significant growth across almost all cities tracked by the Index.

Industries such as banking/financial services, insurance, retail and travel and tourism also saw a positive uptick at 2% each in September 2021 as compared to August 2021.

However, garments/ textiles/leather, gems and jewellery (-17%) which saw significant improvement last month due to peak festive hiring witnessed a decline along with Production and manufacturing (-9%), telecom/ISP (-3%), and oil/gas/petroleum and power (-3%), which also saw a decline in job postings in September 2021.