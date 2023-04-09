Bengaluru hotels boycott Amul, pledge to use Nandini milk to support state's farmers

In the wake of a controversy over milk cooperative Amul entering the Bengaluru market to compete with Nandini milk, several hoteliers in the city have called for a boycott of Amul milk and dairy products, switching to Nandini milk instead to show solidarity with Karnataka's farmers. The decision follows several Opposition parties slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for allowing Amul into the state.

In a statement, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association cited their commitment to supporting local farmers and promoting indigenous products as the reasons behind the move. They also expressed concerns about the impact of Amul's entry into the market on the livelihoods of local farmers. Earlier, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials had said they were dissatisfied with Amulâ€™s foray into the region and revealed plans to write to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to address their concerns.

Amul's announcement on Tuesday, April 5, to supply milk and curd in Bengaluru comes in the runup to the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The issue has also triggered a political slugfest with Opposition leaders including Janata Dalâ€™s HD Kumaraswamy and Congressâ€™s Siddaramaiah attacking the Karnataka government for trying to destroy the KMF. On April 9, Siddaramaiah said, â€œPrime Minister Narendra Modi avare, is your purpose of coming to Karnataka to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports, and airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has come forward to support Amul's entry into the dairy market, playing down any perceived threat to Nandini. Emphasising that there should not be any political controversy surrounding Amul's entry, he said that Nandini products are also sold in other states. He assured that the government will take measures to make Nandini competent in the open market, but that they will not block the entry of Amul.