Bengaluru to host Army Day Parade for the first time on Jan 15

Karnataka will be the first state to host the national event outside Delhi.

The stage is set for the 75th Army Day Parade here on January 15. This is the first such event taking place outside the national capital. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande will attend the event. “Karnataka became the first State to host this mega national event for the first time outside Delhi because the first Army Chief Field Marshal M Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence,” Parade Commander Major General Ravi Murugan told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to him, the programme will start with the laying of a wreath by Major General Pande at the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) War Memorial as a tribute to those who made sacrifices for the nation. The parade will witness eight contingents including a mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising 5 regimental bands, the Army officer said. Major General Murugan added that the parade will be supported by a fly-past of Army aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters.

In addition, various weapon systems held in the Army’s inventory will be on display. They include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges,” the Parade Commander said. “We have invited people from all walks of life, even students from schools, colleges, NCC cadets, children from orphanages. Over 8,000 civilians have witnessed the parade during the pre-event displays thus far,” Major General Murugan said.

High tea on January 14 has been planned in which Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest, the Army officer said, adding that a military tattoo programme has also been organised on January 15 which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend.