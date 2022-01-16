Bengaluru hospitals to only admit emergency cases for next two weeks: Karnataka govt

The move intends to prevent crowding at hospitals and check the spread of COVID-19.

news COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday, January 15 said only patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals for the next two weeks to prevent crowding. The government has asked all the other patients with mild illness requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to visit hospitals till then or till further orders.

"In pursuant to the existing COVID-19 situation, it is hereby informed that only sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals/super-specialty hospitals and autonomous institutions," a notification from the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, TK Anil Kumar said.

All other patients with mild illness which require outpatient care/follow-up care/elective case including dental patients should not visit the hospitals for the next two weeks or till further orders to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19, it said. Private hospitals have also been instructed to take similar steps.

Karnataka on Saturday logged 32,793 new cases of COVID-19, and seven fatalities, taking the tally to 31,86,040 and the death toll to 38,418. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 28,723 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases on Saturday, 22,284 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,479 people being discharged and five deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,69,850.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.02%.

Of the seven deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chikkaballapura and Mysuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 1,326 new cases, followed by Hassan at 968, Dakshina Kannada at 792, Mysuru at 729, and Mandya at 718.