Bengaluru head constable dies after being run over by BMTC bus

According to reports, the constable was forced to switch to the right side of the road due to a muddy patch in the middle, when a BMTC bus brushed past him.

news Accident

A head constable died on the spot after allegedly being run over by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in the city on Thursday. The accident occured at 1.45 pm on Magadi Road near Byadarahalli when 47-year-old Ramachari B was riding back home on his motorcycle after dropping his daughter at college. He was heading to his home in Gollarahatti when the bus ran over him.

The site of the accident was reported to be a mere 100 meters from the police officerâ€™s residence. The police constable was posted at KR Market and had worked the night shift on Wednesday. He was, however, relieved on Thursday because of the demonstration by anganwadi workers at Freedom Park. He had arrived home after his shift, dropped his daughter at college and was riding back while the accident took place.

The police said that Ramachari had initially taken the service road but shifted to the main road later. He was then forced to switch to the right side because of a muddy patch in the middle of the road. A few seconds later, a BMTC bus brushed past him and he subsequently lost control of his vehicle and fell down. The two-wheeler fell on the left side of the road while Ramachari fell on the other side, and was crushed to death under the rear wheel of the bus.

The Byadarahalli police rushed to the scene and spoke to local residents to establish the identity of the deceased. Since the body was crushed beyond recognition, the clothes and his motorcycle helped identify the police constable, according to reports. Traffic was disrupted as onlookers crowded the accident spot before they were later cleared by the police.

The Byadarahalli police have begun their investigation into the case and have seized the BMTC bus responsible for the accident. The bus driver has also been detained for questioning.