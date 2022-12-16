Bengaluru to have diversions on Bannerghatta road due to metro work

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited announced that a portion of the road near Loyola College junction will be closed for traffic due to ongoing works for the Kalena Agrahara metro station.

A portion of Bannerghatta road near the Loyola College junction will be closed for traffic from Monday, December 19, due to ongoing works for the Kalena Agrahara metro station. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that the crossroad location of Kothanur Road from Bannerghatta Main Road (Loyola College junction) will be closed for traffic from Monday, and suggested a list of alternative routes proposed by the traffic police.

> Traffic coming from Bannerghatta towards Kothanur will have to take a turn at Gottigere, travel along Jambu Savari Dinne and reach BK Circle

> Traffic coming from Jayadeva junction towards Kothanur will have to take a turn at Arekere junction, travel along Brigade Millennium Road, RBI Layout and reach BK Circle

The movement of vehicles for normal traffic on Bannerghatta Main Road will remain unaltered, the BMRCL said.

Earlier in November, speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez had said that the Bengaluru metro rail project was on track to complete 175 km of commute by June 2025. He said that as part of the second and third phases of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity by 2041. He also said that the construction of metro lines is also progressing well on the airport side.

He also said that BMRCL was in talks with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to have bus stops at metro stations to help commuters hop on and hop off both modes of transport. He said bike taxis and carpooling should be encouraged although the government of Karnataka had put brakes on their operation. The BMRCL is also working on introducing shopping options for commuters inside and outside the metro stations, he said. He said the BMRCL plans to sell office space in metro stations and provide end-to-end solutions to all the stakeholders.

