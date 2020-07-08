Bengaluru has 3,181 active containment zones, south zone reports rise in cases

The number of containment zones have shot up from 550 reported at the end of June.

Bengaluru now has 3181 active containment zones in the city, according to the COVID-19 War Room bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday.

The most number of containment zones are in the West Zone which has reported over 900 zones. Bengaluru's South Zone also has over 800 containment zones while the East zone has over 500 containment zones. The number of containment zones have shot up from 550 reported at the end of June.

While the BBMP has not released a full list of containment zones, the bulletin specified wards which reported a high number of cases in the last 24 hours. 21 cases were reported in Shanthala Nagar ward which has reported a cluster of cases in the past week. 19 cases were reported in Chamarajpet ward in the West Zone while 15 cases were reported in Jayanagar. Hoysala Nagar reported 12 cases and Pattabhiram Nagar reported 10 cases.

Wards which reported 5-10 cases were.-(Read as Zone, Ward Number, Ward Name)

South: 119 - Dharmaraya Swamy Temple

West: 105-Agrahara Dasarahalli

South: 164-Vidyapeeta ward

West: 120-Cottonpete

South: 176-BTM Layout

South: 134-Bapuji Nagar

South: 142-Sunkenahalli

South: 143-Vishveshwara Puram

East: 114-Agaram

RR Nagara: 17-J P Park

Bommanahalli: 185-Yelchenahalli

South: 178:Sarakki

East: 112:Domlur

Mahadevapura: 187-HAL Airport