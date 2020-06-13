Bengaluru has 31 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka tally at 6824

Of this, 3,648 people have recovered and only 3,092 active cases remain.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Thirty one new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Bengaluru city on Thursday. Nearly half of the patients in Bengaluru, a total of 14 patients, had ILI (influenza like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection). The rest are those who were contacts of other patients, including inter-state and inter-district travellers. 308 new cases were reported from the state on Saturday with Kalaburagi, Yadagir and Bidar reporting the most number of cases.

Six staff member at NIMHANS hospital too have tested positive for the virus. According to a spokesperson for NIMHANS, 36 staff members were quarantined, out of that six tested positive for coronavirus. Among those who tested positive, four were cleaning staff, and two were security guards. The others who were quarantined have tested negative, she said.

Bengaluru has reported coronavirus 648 cases so far, with a total of 29 deaths. Bengaluru also reported two out of the three deaths reported in Saturday evening bulletin. Patient number 6375 who died was a 23-year-old man, diagnosed with influenza-like illness. He went to the hospital with complaints of fever, vomiting and headache. He was known to have been a diabetes patient. He was admitted on June 9 and died on June 12. The other deceased from Bengaluru was Patient 6557, a 62-year-old man, who was also diagnosed with influenza like illness. He was admitted to a private hospital on June 9, shifted to a government hospital on June 11, and died on June 12.

Dharwad district has reported one death. Patient 6258 was a 70-year-old male, who complained of breathlessness. He had returned form Maharashtra. He was admitted on June 9 and died on June 12.

Kalaburagi district has reported 67 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the district to 883. There are currently 496 cases which are active in Kalaburagi. Yadgir has reported 52 new cases, taking the district tally to 787. There are 549 cases active in the district currently.

Ballari, part of the new outbreak of coronavirus in the state, has reported 11 new cases, taking the total to 179, and the district has 129 active cases currently. This district is expected to report more cases of coronavirus in the coming days as many people working in the JSW steel plant have been quarantined and are contacts of patients.

Read: 103 COVID-19 cases in Ballari connected to Jindal's steel plant, thousands quarantined

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar, in charge of responding to the COVID crisis in the state, has said that they were expecting coronavirus cases to peak in August. The Minister said that preparations were being made.

Read: Karnataka preparing to face worst case COVID scenario: Minister K Sudhakar

There are currently 15 patients in intensive care units. 11 are in Bengaluru, two in Bidar, and one each in Kalaburagi and Mandya districts. The state has reported 209 discharges on Saturday- 110 of them were from Udupi, and 32 were from Kalaburagi. Raichuru and Hassan have reported 14 discharges each, and 13 in Davangere.