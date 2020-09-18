Bengaluru has 21020 active containment zones, RR Nagara highest at 4689

In total, the city has reported 30,928 containment zones, of which 9,908 have returned to normal.

Bengaluru has 21,020 active containment zones as on Thursday, out of which RR Nagara has the highest at 4,689, followed by Bengaluru South at 3,160 and Bommanahalli at 3,156. In total, the city has reported 30,928 containment zones, of which 9,908 have returned to normal, a bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated. While Bengaluru West has reported 2,881 active containment zones, Mahadevapura has reported 2,702, followed by Bengaluru East at 1,917, Dasarahalli at 1,305 and Yelahanka at 1,210. The BBMP said that 68% of the total containment zones reported in the city so far, continue to remain active, while 32% have returned to normal.

Meanwhile, with 9,366 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally mounted to 4,94,356 on Thursday, health officials said. Another 73 deaths were reported in the state in a 24-hour period, pushing the death toll to 7,629.

Bengaluru registered 3,799 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,84,082, of which 41,053 are active cases. A total of 2,184 people were discharged in the 24-hour period in the city. Officials said that 34 people succumbed to the virus in the city during the day, taking the death toll to 2,555.

Out of 805 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 271 are in Bengaluru Urban hospitals, 267 in Ballari and Dharwad and 62 in Hassan. Of the fresh cases in districts, Ballari reported 677, followed by Mysuru (591), Tumkuru (381), Dakshina Kannada (308), Belagavi (295), Davangere (257) and Dharwad (247).

Of the patients discharged in the districts, Ballari reported 953 followed by Udupi (864), Bagalkote (671), Mysuru (667), Dharwad (496), Dakshina Kannada (398) and Belagavi (344).

In a major development on Thursday night, BJPâ€™s newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti succumbed to the coronavirus at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 55.

"Gasti passed away at 10.31 pm. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on a life support system in the intensive care unit," Manipal Hospital director Manish Rai said in a statement.

Gasti was elected unopposed to the Upper House on June 12 along with Iranna Kadadi of the BJP. He took oath as a member of the Upper House on July 22 in Parliament. Gasti leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

With IANS inputs