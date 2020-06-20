Bengaluru has 196 COVID-19 patients with Influenza-Like Illness and 107 with SARI

The number of ILI and SARI cases can be attributed to the increased number of tests for patients with these illnesses.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the state's total number of active patients with COVID-19 to 3,170.

While 94 of the 416 new patients were from Bengaluru, the second highest number of patients with COVID-19 were in Bidar district with 73 new cases. Ramanagara and Ballari districts reported 38 new cases each, while there are 34 new patients in Kalaburagi, 22 in Mysuru, 16 in Hassan, 15 in Raichur, 13 in Udupi and 12 in Haveri districts.

In those included in Saturday's bulletin, 43 of the patients have Influenza-like Illness, while 18 of them have Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.