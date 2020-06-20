Karnataka reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the state's total number of active patients with COVID-19 to 3,170.
While 94 of the 416 new patients were from Bengaluru, the second highest number of patients with COVID-19 were in Bidar district with 73 new cases. Ramanagara and Ballari districts reported 38 new cases each, while there are 34 new patients in Kalaburagi, 22 in Mysuru, 16 in Hassan, 15 in Raichur, 13 in Udupi and 12 in Haveri districts.
In those included in Saturday's bulletin, 43 of the patients have Influenza-like Illness, while 18 of them have Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.
As of Saturday, 196 of the 621 patients in Bengaluru, who are currently in isolation, have ILI, while 107 of them have SARI. The number of ILI and SARI cases can be attributed to the increased number of tests for patients with these illnesses.
Nine new deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday taking the stateâ€™s total death toll to 132. Three of them were from Bengaluru, two from Bidar, one each from Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Udupi, and a 66-year-old woman, who was brought dead to a hospital on Friday.
A hundred and eighty one patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the stateâ€™s total number of people discharged to 5,391, which is higher than the number of patients, who are currently in isolation.
Among the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, 116 were inter-state passengers, while 16 were returnees from other countries. There are 74 patients lodged in the ICU across the state with 36 from Bengaluru, 11 from Kalaburagi, 5 each from Bidar, Ballari and Dharwad, 3 from Davangere, 2 each from Dakshina Kannada and Hassan, and one each from Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi districts.