Bengaluru has 178 new containment zones, total active at 12,050

Bengaluru South has seen the most number of recoveries among all the zones so far.

Bengaluru has 12,050 active containment zones, recording an increase of 178 zones since Monday. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) bulletin on Monday showed that the city had 11,872 active containment zones. With Tuesday’s increase, the total containment zones in the city stand at 23,080, of which 11,030 have returned to normal.

The city recorded 2,035 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the bulletin. Of this, Bengaluru West accounted for most of the cases at 28%, followed by Bengaluru East (17%) and Bengaluru South (15%). Bengaluru South has seen the most number of recoveries among the zones so far.

BBMP East, which had 735 active containment zones, saw them increase to 913 active containment zones, taking the total to 5,120 zones so far, some of which.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day spike of 6,259 COVID-19 cases and 110 fresh deaths, taking the total infection count to 1,45,830 and the toll to 2,704. The day also saw a record 6,777 patients getting discharged after recovery, outnumbering the fresh cases.

Out of 6,259 fresh cases, a total of 2,035 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

A bulletin from the department said cumulatively 1,45,830 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it included 2,704 deaths and 69,272 discharges.

Among the fresh deaths, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 30 followed by Dakshina Kannada (13) and Mysuru (9).

Besides Bengaluru Urban, the other districts which reported higher fresh cases on Tuesday are Mysuru 662, Kalaburagi 285, Ballari 284, Belagavi 263, Dakshina Kannada 225, Davangere 191, Dharwad and Hassan 188.

Bengaluru Urban district continued to top the list of positive cases with a total of 63,033 infections, followed by Ballari 7,638 and Dakshina Kannada 6,388.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban tops the districts with 27,877 discharges, followed by Ballari 3,724 and Kalaburagi 3,470.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. The Manipal hospital, where the 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly is undergoing treatment, said he is "doing well" and is "stable currently.”