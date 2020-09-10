Bengaluru has 15,537 active containment zones, most in RR Nagara

The total number of containment zones in Bengaluru stands at 18,299.

Bengaluru, which reported 3,419 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, has 15,537 active containment zones. Most of these – 3,392 – are in RR Nagara. Bommanahalli has the second highest number of active containment zones at 3,260, followed by Mahadevapura at 2,410. All the other zones have more than 1,000 containment zones that are active, except for south zone, which has 613 active containment zones.

In all, 85% containment zones in Bengaluru have active status, while 15% have returned to normal status. The total number of containment zones in the city is at 18,299. However, these numbers in containment zones for September 9 are drastically different from the numbers on the previous day when the total number was 28,042.

Of the 3,419 coronavirus patients identified on Wednesday, most are men in the age of 30 to 39, followed by men in the age groups 20-29 and 40-49 respectively. Recoveries (1,564 total on Wednesday) were highest overall in the 30-39 age group.

Most of the new cases were reported in the west zone (around 600), followed by east zone (almost 500) and Bommanahalli (less than 400). West, east and south zones reported the most recoveries in that order on Wednesday.

In the last ten days, Bengaluru west has reported 19% of all coronavirus patients identified, followed by east (17%) and south (15%) zones. Bommanahalli has also reported a significant number of COVID-19 patients in the last 10 days at 13%. Both RR Nagar and Mahadevapura have a share of 11%; and Yelahanka has reported 8% of the cases during this period.

Bengaluru has done a total of 11,12,090 tests for coronavirus till date, and has a positivity rate of 14.12%. The active rate in the city is at 26.87%, while the recovery rate is 71.66%. The death rate is 1.47%.