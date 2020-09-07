Bengaluru has 14,520 active containment zones, most in RR Nagara

Bengaluru has 14,520 active containment zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikeâ€™s bulletin showed. The BBMP said that the city has seen 17,282 containment zones so far, of which 2,762 have returned to normal.

In terms of active containment zones, the most were seen in RR Nagara, where there are 3,155 containment zones. This is followed by Bommanahalli at 2,893, Mahadevapura at 2,410, Yelahanka at 1,684, Bengaluru West at 1,525, Bengaluru South at 1,192, Dasarahalli at 1,048 and Bengaluru East at 613.

Bengaluru reported 2,824 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 4,540 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Karnataka, on Sunday, registered 9,319 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 related deaths, pushing the total infections to 3.98 lakh, the health department said.

The total number of infections comprise 2.92 lakh discharges, whereas there were 99,266 active cases in the state including 775 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

Mysuru the sewascond biggest contributor after Bengaluru Urban, with 686 fresh cases and five deaths on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, 427 COVID-19 cases were reported in Belagavi, 396 in Ballari, 326 in Dakshina Kannada, 324 in Hassan, 329 in Shivamogga, 311 in Dharwad, followed by others.

A majority of those who died of the deadly virus were above 50 years of age. Most of the deceased had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza-Like Illness.

The health department said as on Sunday 4.94 lakh people were home quarantined whereas in the past 14 days, 7.86 lakh primary contacts and 10.90 lakh secondary contacts have been traced.

As many as 72,684 tests were done on Sunday, taking the total number of tests so far to 33.48 lakh, the department added.

With PTI inputs