Bengaluru has 1,423 active containment zones, cases climb in West zone

The most number of containment zones are in West Bengaluru, which has 792 active containment zones.

Bengaluru currently has 1,423 active containment zones in the city, according to the COVID-19 War Room bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday, July 5.

The most number of containment zones are in West Bengaluru, which has 792 active containment zones, one of which has been extended. Bengaluru East has the second-highest number of containment zones at 242. While Bengaluru South has 118 zones, Mahadevpura has 124, Bommanahali has 64, Yelahanka has 28, RR Nagara has 47 and Dasarhalli has eight active containment zones. 91 containment zones in the city have returned to normal, as of Sunday.

While the BBMP has not released a list of all the containment zones, on Sunday, the COVID-19 war room bulletin noted the wards which reported more than 10 cases in the last 24 hours. In Bengaluru Eastâ€™s Shantala Nagar ward, 59 cases were reported, West divisionâ€™s Charajpet reported 32 new cases, while Kadu Malleshwar ward reported 27 new cases. East divisionâ€™s Sampangiram Nagar has reported 25 new cases. Chickpete reported 23 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Wards which reported between 10-20 cases are as follows:

Basavanapura and Gandhi Nagar reported 18 cases, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward (South division) reported 17 cases, Thanisandra, Jayanagar and KR market wards each reported 16 cases, Suddagunte Palya, Yediyur, Konena Agrahara and Doodaa Bidarakallu each reported 13 cases, Madivala, Marathahalli, Subhash Nagar, Pattabhiram Nagar, HBR layout, BTM Layout and JP Nagar wards each reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Hombegowda Nagar, Aramane Nagara, Banasavadi and Bharathi Nagar each reported 10 cases each in the last 24 hours.

The BBMP also released a small snapshot of the wards in Bengaluru which have reported more than 50 cases till date. While Bengaluru East has 7 wards, Bengaluru West has 8 wards, Bengaluru South has 18 wards, there are two wards in Yelahanka, two in Mahadevpura, three in Rajarajeswari Nagar and six wards in Bommanahalli that have reported over 50 cases till.

Bengaluru reported 1,235 new coronavirus cases in the Sunday evening bulletin, taking the total number of cases in the city to 9,580. Out of this, 8,167 cases are active cases. The city has reported a total of 146 deaths, according to the bulletin, taking the mortality rate in the city to 1.52%.

In the last 24 hours, 26 percent of the cases in Bengaluru have been reported from Bengaluru West division with 289 cases, 25% of cases have been reported from Bengaluru East, and 24% of cases have been reported from Bengaluru South. Newer BBMP divisions reported lower case rates: Mahadevpura reported 8% of cases, RR Nagara and Bommanahalli reported 6% each, while Yelahanka reported 5% of cases. The Dasarahalli division reported less than 1% of cases reported in bengaluru with just 4 cases.

Bengaluru has so far conducted 1,24,431 tests. The COVID-19 bulletin also noted that Bengaluru had a positivity rate of 15.89% over the last ten days.