Bengaluru has 13448 active containment zones, total tally at 32497

Bengaluru West has the highest number of active containment zones at 2,723.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru has 13,448 active containment zones, authorities of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in its daily COVID-19 bulletin issued on Thursday. With this, the city has reported a total of 32,497 containment zones, of which 19,049 have returned to normal.

Bengaluru West has the highest number of active containment zones at 2,723, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,452 and Bengaluru South at 2,198. Through the week, it was the city's South and East zones which were reporting the most number of containment zones, but on Thursday, it was the West zone that reported the most zones.

While Bommanahalli has 1,950 active containment zones, Mahadevapura has 1,355, closely followed by RR Nagara at 1,324. Yelahanka and Dasarahalli have reported less than 1,000 containment zones each at 752 and 694 respectively.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new infections, even as 1.2 lakh patients recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. The state's COVID-19 tally presently stands at 2,03,200, of which 78,337 are active and 727 are admitted to the ICUs.

A record number of 8,609 people were discharged after recovery in a 24-hour period, raising the total recoveries to 1,21,242.

Bengaluru continued to record the highest number of infections on Thursday at 1,893, resulting in the city's tally breaching the 80,000-mark to reach 81,733 cases, out of which 33,148 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 522 new cases, followed by Ballari (445), Udupi (402), Davangere (328), Belagavi (288), Kalaburagi (285), Dharwad (257) and Dakshina Kannada (246).

Meanwhile, 103 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's death toll to 3,613. Authorities said that most of those who died, had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

A total of 18,82,316 samples were tested so far, out of which 55,999 were tested on Thursday alone. Among the samples tested in the 24-hour period, 27,296 were rapid antigen tests.

With IANS and PTI inputs