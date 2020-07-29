Bengaluru has 12,781 active containment zones, most in Bengaluru South

There are 12,781 active zones in Bengaluru, as per the data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. On Monday, there were 12,325 active containment zones in the city. Bengaluru South continued to report the most number of containment zones.

According to the BBMP bulletin, Bengaluru South has 3,935 active containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,256, Bengaluru West at 1,770 and Bommanahalli at 1,548. RR Nagar has 1,124 active containment zones, followed by Mahadevapura at 937, Yelahanka at 437 and Dasarahalli at 318. These numbers have remained unchanged from July 27, as per the BBMP bulletins.

The number of containment zones that have returned to normal is highest in Bengaluru East at 1,373, followed by Bengaluru West at 751 and South Bengaluru at 435. This number, too, has remained unchanged.

1,898 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday. People between the ages of 30-39 were the most affected, with 273 men and 145 women testing positive. However, the age groups of 20-29 and 40-49 also saw more cases. 246 men and 126 women between 40-49 tested positive, and 207 men and 137 women between 20-29 also tested positive.

Out of the 198 wards in BBMP limits, 175 have over 100 COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Tuesday while the state reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,536 new cases, taking the total infection count to 1,07,001. This is the fifth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 5,000 fresh cases.

The day also saw a record 2,819 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said.

As many as 102 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 2,055. 40 of these were from Bengaluru Urban.

Of the fresh cases, marginally higher than the previous biggest daily spike of 5,324 on Monday, a total of 1,898 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 48,821 infections. It also tops the list in the number of recoveries with total 12,761 discharges.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.that a centralised system would be put in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons and recommend treatment based on the severity of the infection.

A statement issued by Sudhakar's office said that he explained the new system to a team of experts from government and Infosys, which will coordinate with authorities to provide technical support for it, through video conference.

Sudhakar told the team that various existing mobile applications related to COVID-19 will be brought under one platform to get the real-time information which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to the needy.

