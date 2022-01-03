Bengaluru has 125 containment zones, most in Bommanahalli

Meanwhile, 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

There are a total of 125 COVID-19 containment zones across the city of Bengaluru, as of January 2, according to the data issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the city over the past week, data shows that the number of containment zones also went up from 98 containment zones on December 26, 2021 to 125 zones on January 2, 2022.

Bommanahalli has 38 containment zones, Bengaluru South has 15, Mahadevapura has 35, Bengaluru East has 12 containment zones, Bengaluru West has 10, Yelahanka has 11, Dasarahalli has three and RR Nagar has one containment zone. There are currently 93 wards in Bengaluru which have reported over 10 positive cases in the past 10 days. The positivity rate, over the past seven days, has been 1.22%, which is an increase from 0.54% reported on December 26, 2021. However, there has not been a drastic rise in hospitalisations in Bengaluru.

Most of the cases in the past 10 days have been from Bellandur ward, at 26 cases in the past 10 days, followed by Dodda Nekkundi ward which saw 11 cases in past 10 days. Hagadur, HSR Layout and Arakere wards have each reported 10 cases in the past 10 days, the data shows.

Meanwhile, on January 3, Monday, 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.

"Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.

According to the state health department, among the ten new cases, two are children and the rest are all adults who are fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The cases include international travellers like- a 19-year-old male from the USA, a 40-year old female from Belgium, a 46-year old male from Dubai, two 49-year old females from Dubai.

The others include 13-year old female primary contact of omicron positive international traveller, 42 and 65-year ld females travelled from Mumbai, 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases. Most of the cases are currently asymptomatic and are under hospital isolation. The primary and secondary contacts of all these cases have been traced and tested.

With PTI inputs