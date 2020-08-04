Bengaluru has 11827 containment zones, down by 1854 in 24 hours

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has had 22,902 containment zones till date.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru has 11,872 active containment zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Monday in its bulletin. The number of active containment zones reduced by 1,854 in 24 hours. The BBMPâ€™s bulletin on Sunday showed 13,726 active containment zones. Cumulatively, Bengaluru has had 22,902 containment zones till date, some of which have been marked as returned to normal.

The city recorded 1,497 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the bulletin. Of this, Bengaluru West accounted for most of the cases at 28%, followed by Bengaluru East (17%) and Bengaluru South (15%).

Zone-wise, BBMP East saw a significant decline in active containment zones, with 735 active containment zones out of a total of 4,942 in the zone. On Monday, the BBMP bulletin showed that Bengaluru East had 2,589 active containment zones.

Bengaluru has had 60,998 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 36,290 are active. 23,603 people have recovered, and 1,105 have passed away.

A total of 2,693 patients are reported to have recovered in Bengaluru on Monday.

Karnataka's COVID-19 daily count dropped below the 5,000 mark for the first time in 10 days on Monday, while it reported 98 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 2,594. The state recorded 4,752 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,39,571, while 4,776 patients were discharged after recovery, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh cases.

As of August 3 evening, cumulatively 1,39,571 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,594 deaths and 62,500 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

The number of recoveries in a single day has outnumbered the number of new cases for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Stating that Karnataka's COVID-19 recovery rate is improving steadily, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet, "The recovery rate in the state increased by 5.67 per cent in the last one week and 9.17 per cent in Bengaluru (till August 2)."

Twenty-seven out of the 98 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (13), Belagavi (10), Dharwad (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Kalaburagi and Hassan (5 each), Tumakuru and Bidar (3 each), Ballari, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur and Davangere (2 each), and Udupi, Raichur, Yadgir, Chamarajanagara and Uttara Kannada (1).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital. The 71-year-old Leader of Opposition in the state assembly has requested all those who have come into contact with him to quarantine themselves. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also tested positive and is availing treatment at the same hospital Siddaramaiah has been taken to.

With inputs from PTI