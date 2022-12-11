Bengaluru: Goons assault shopkeeper, four arrested

news Crime

Bengaluru police on Saturday, December 10, arrested four persons for starting a fight and assaulting a shopkeeper in Munnekollala area of the city. According to the CCTV video which was widely shared on social media, a group of men was seen at a shop assaulting the shopkeeper. The group brutally attacked the shopkeeper and was seen assaulting him with a plastic tray and a helmet.

According to the police, on December 8, at around 11.30 pm, a group of eight people visited the shop and ordered tea. They started a fight with the shopkeeper Naveen Kumar Shetty and his siblings Nithin Shetty and Prajwal Shetty and assaulted them. Additionally, the shopkeeper said that the accused had stolen his cash, a gold chain, a phone, and other valuables.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the shopkeeper's neighbour Manjunath had hired goons who posed as customers and assaulted him. After the CCTV video went viral, the Bengaluru Police arrested Manjunath and three others identified as Karthik, Salman, and Karthik N. Taking to Twitter, the police wrote, “A video on Twitter shows 8 people barging into a bakery and assaulting the shopkeeper. 4 of these have already been arrested on charges of assault and robbery. The investigation is still underway for the rest.”