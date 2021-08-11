Bengaluru gets specially trained SWAT team to combat terrorist activities

The Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) team will respond to any untoward activity in Bengaluru, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said.

news Police

The Karnataka police has formed a Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) in Bengaluru to check any “untoward incident” in the state capital. Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the SWAT team will respond to emergency situations, special duties, terrorist and Naxal activities, anti-social activities, protection of state and natural resources, and ensure security. They will also be deputed for security at international programmes, he added.

The SWAT team has been carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It will comprise eight Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) and 60 staff members. The personnel are being given eight weeks of special training by the Union government at Agara Centre in bengaluru. The team is being formed under the guidance of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security, and Joint Commissioner (Crime).

The SWAT team will complete training in two months and will be deputed across the city, said Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil. "The SWAT team will only operate in Bengaluru city. This is going to be a special unit with CAR. It can do a recce of vital installations and also enables quick deployment," he added. The Joint Commissioner of Police also took to Twitter to announce the formation of SWAT teams.

For security of Namma Blore..@BlrCityPolice gets SWAT teams(Special Weapon & Tactics)..force of 120 Policemen..trained by CCT(Centre for Counter Terrorism)..trained to be first respondents in any untoward incident.. @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/gXjqxyLlaj August 11, 2021

Karnataka has had its own counter-terrorism force since 2010. The Gaurda Commandos have been trained to combat terrorism in the state and earlier in February, they trained an all-women team of Garuda commandos. This team was constituted a decade after the force’s establishment. A report in The New Indian Express stated that the women from rural areas across Karnataka underwent training to combat terror attacks and also save victims of such situations. The team, according to the report, will be based in Bengaluru but also keep an eye on sensitive areas.