Bengaluru gets its first clinic run by and for LGBTQIA+ community members

Community members can avail weekly health checkups, HIV screenings and also get help for mental health issues.

For the first time in Bengaluru, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have opened up a clinic that will be run by and for community members exclusively. Located in Bhoopasandra near Hebbal, the Samarth community based clinic was inaugurated on Saturday.

The clinic is run out of a rented home in Bhoopasandra and will conduct screenings for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. The clinic will also have screenings for non-communicable diseases and will have in-house counsellors, a psychiatrist and a psychologist to provide mental health services, all of which are free of cost.

The clinic is run by members of the LGBTQIA+ community in collaboration with queer rights NGO Sangama. The clinic in Bengaluru is part of an 18-month pilot project funded by the Elton John AIDS Foundation in London along with India HIV AIDS Alliance.

Currently, the clinic has one manager, three field mobilisers and a project manager, who are all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Sangama has roped in Dr Arjun from MS Ramaiah hospital to conduct weekly health checkups for community members at the clinic. Mangala, who is a counsellor with Sangama, has been roped in to act as a counsellor for the community at the clinic.

“Many people from the LGBTQ community face stigma at hospitals, especially government hospitals. They don’t feel comfortable there. This is the first time a clinic has been started by community members for the community. Samarth is a space for more than just health checkups. We will also be conducting regular health camps for the community members across the city in each ward,” says Nisha Gulur, Project Manager for the Samarth clinic.

The health camps will be organised by the three field mobilisers. The clinic will also act as a community centre where members of the LGBTQIA+ community can partake in group meetings for people living with HIV and obtain access to referrals for a safer transition process.

“We have counsellors and psychiatrists who will help with referrals for a safe transition process. This is a safe space for those who feel like they need one, especially if they are finding it difficult to communicate with their family members or if their family members are not supportive. Those from the community can come here, relax, play board games. Students who identify among the sexual minorities can come here as well,” says Rajesh, a queer rights activist with Sangama.

Struggle to find an office space

For four months, members of Sangama scouted the city for an office space where they could start operations of the clinic. However, they were met with stiff resistance from property owners when they were informed that the space was for a community clinic run by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We looked for office space in Shivajinagar, Infantry Road, Sanjaynagar and many parts of central Bengaluru but we were just not able to find it. When we told the property owners that the space is for the clinic, they just refused. They told us that hijras are into sex work and begging and that we would create nuisance. This is the mindset we came across in most places,” Nisha says.

Finally, the community members found a two bedroom house in Bhoopasandra, where the clinic has been set up. “If the pilot project becomes a success, Sangama is planning to launch Namma Clinics in Bidar, Hassan and Kolar next,” NIsha adds.