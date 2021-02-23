Bengaluru: Fresh COVID-19 cluster detected in apartment complex with 10 cases

Six blocks of an apartment complex in Bellandur have been declared a containment zone by BBMP.

news COVID-19

In less than 10 days, another COVID-19 cluster was detected in Bengaluru with 10 cases being reported from an apartment complex, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said on Monday. According to a statement, the cases were reported from an apartment complex in Bellandur of Mahadevapura Zone.

This apartment complex comprises nine blocks housing 1,500 people. Based on the findings, six blocks of the apartment have been declared a containment zone by the Bengaluru civic body, while other three blocks are 200 metres away and have not reported any case among their residents.

"These 10 cases came to light between February 15 and 22. Nine mobile teams were deployed, 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results are expected by Tuesday," Prasad said in the statement.

He added that the sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed.

On February 13, the first cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in the city, where 42 students of 210 students tested positive. Most of them are from Kerala.

On February 15, another cluster was found as 104 residents of an apartment complex in Bommanahalli, tested positive, with 96 of them above the age of 60 years. The apartments house 1,052 people.

As reported by TNM, Karnataka reintroduced stricter measures of COVID-19 management on February 16 in the wake of a sudden rise in cases including these two clusters. The rules also said that if a cluster of five or more people are identified in places such as hostels and educational institutions, those places will be declared â€˜contamination zonesâ€™ and additional steps, such as retesting after seven days, will be taken.

Along with those rules, it was also mandated that all those arriving in the state from Kerala including those checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, and dormitories will have to compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

