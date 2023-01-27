Bengaluru flooding debate escalates as CM Bommai interrupts seer with mic grab

Irked by the statements made by the seer, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched the microphone from the seer.

news Politics

A tense exchange took place at a public event in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency on Thursday, January 26, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him. The incident occurred as the seer, Eshwaranandapura Swami, was making critical comments about civic issues in the Bengaluru district, specifically regarding the flooding and poor infrastructure. Bommai, clearly unhappy with the seer's remarks, took the microphone to defend his actions and promise a permanent solution to the problem.

A video of the exchange between the two, showed the Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Guru Peeta seer saying, "We always witness heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. Public representatives and BBMP officials visit the place only when it rains. There is no permanent solution to this.” He further questioned, “How many times do they have to visit? Once it rains, can’t officials understand where they have to work?” The seer further continued, “CM said one good thing to me. He said he will give a permanent solution to Bengaluru city. We won’t accept assurances...”

At this point, irked by the statements made by the seer, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched the microphone from the seer and stated that he was not a CM who made empty promises, but rather one who delivered on his promises. "It is not just a promise. The project has already been sanctioned, and funds are allocated. I am not a CM who just makes promises. If I give my word, I will fulfil it. If not, I don't promise. I am not afraid of anybody. I have given funds to Mahadevapura," he said. He added that a project had already been sanctioned and funds allocated for a permanent solution to the problem.

The incident occurred during a function organised at Sri Manjunatha temple in Garudacharpalya in Mahadevapura assembly. The residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods a few months back, and the city has been bogged down by the poor condition of roads and other infrastructure projects. Eshwaranandapuri Swami mentioned the problems of flooding and poor infrastructure faced by the people of the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.