Bengaluru family foils burglary attempt using live CCTV feed, gets dacoits arrested

When he woke up early in the morning and went to the kitchen to make coffee, Rahul found things ransacked, and checked the CCTV feed to find intruders hiding in various rooms.

In a dramatic instance of foiled burglary, a group of seven dacoits were arrested by the Bengaluru police while attempting to rob a palatial house on Kanakapura Road in the early hours of Saturday, January 14. The residents of the house, an elderly man and his two sons, reportedly managed to outsmart five dacoits who had entered the house armed with metal rods and machetes, using live CCTV feed of their house on their phones, and a licensed gun.

Rahul Balagopal, a businessman, resides in Narayana Nagar with his father Ajay and brother Sameer. Around 5 am on Saturday, when he woke up and went to the kitchen to make coffee, he noticed that things appeared to be in disarray. On checking the live CCTV feed of different cameras in the house on his phone, he spotted the robbers hiding in various rooms of his house, Deccan Herald reported. Noticing that the robbers were armed with machetes and metal roads, Rahul went to his fatherâ€™s room and asked him to bring out his licensed gun.

After alerting the police on the emergency number 112, Ajay and Rahul managed to lock two of the robbers inside a room by pointing the gun at them, according to DH. The police soon reached the location and apprehended the five dacoits who were inside the house. They later arrested two more members of the gang who were on the terrace of the house but had fled by the time the police reached there. The police also seized chilli powder from the accused apart from the weapons.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Mohammed Ninaz (21) from Bihar, Mohammed Imran Sheikh (24) from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Faizal (23) and Ram Bilas (27) from Rajasthan, Sunil Dange (20) from Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Mallik (21) from Odisha, and the kingpin of the gang Sheikh Kaleem (22) from Bengaluru. According to the police, the members of the gang were all working in hotels and bars in a single neighbourhood in Mumbai, where they befriended each other. Sheikh Kaleem, the only member from Bengaluru, had worked at various bars in Mumbai until a year ago. Police said they had all lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group had allegedly targeted palatial houses on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with a couple of men standing on the terrace of the house while others entered through the terrace or the backdoor, according to The Hindu. The police are now investigating if the gang was involved in other dacoities in Bengaluru or elsewhere.

