Bengaluru to face powercuts from Jan 17 to 22: Full list of areas

Several areas in Bengaluru will have no power between 10 am to 5.30 pm starting Monday till Friday.

news Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that there will be power outages in the cityâ€™s southern areas of Konankunte and Puttenahalli from 10 am to 5.30 pm starting Monday (January 18) to Friday (January 22). The outage will be due to maintenance work.

BESCOM said that the areas that will be affected will include Chunchagatta Main Road, Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, Krishna Layout, Kothnur Main Road, Sadanandappa Compound, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar and DRR Hospital.

Even last week, BESCOM had affected scheduled power outages in various areas in HSR Layout in Bengaluru between January 11 and 16. At that time, they were doing conversion of the 11 kV overhead (OH) line to underground (UG) cables and the laying of optical fibre cables in the area.

Apart from scheduled power outages, Bengalureans are facing many unscheduled power interruptions. On Sunday alone there were more than 20 such incidents which meant city dwellers from various areas had to face power cuts for a minimum of one hour.