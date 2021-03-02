Bengaluru to face power cuts from March 2-5: Full list of areas

BESCOM announced that power will be disrupted in some parts of Bengaluru between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

news Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday released a statement, announcing that many parts of Bengaluru under Khodays, Sarakki and RBI sub-stations will face a power cut through the week until March 5. The power outage will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

BESCOM in their statement said that the power disruption will be due to works of cable charging in Konankunte and JP Nagar limits. The areas that will face power cut on Tuesday and Thursday are BCMC Layout, Tippasandara and Channamma Garden; while areas like Kothnur Main Road, RBI Layout, Sarakki Thota, Rose garden, Siddeshwara Theatre surroundings, areas near Sindhoor Chowltry and JP Nagar phase six will see a power outage on Wednesday and Friday.

In another statement, BESCOM announced that Hosakerehalli, Mookambikanagara, block seven third stage BSK, Venkatappa layout, Dattatreyanagara, Sapthagiri Layout, TG Layout, Ittamadu, and surrounding areas under Arehalli and Banashankari sub stations will also see power being disrupted between 10 am and 5.30 pm owing to the conversion works that will be undertaken in the stations on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Many parts of Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala area faced a power cut on Saturday between 10 am to 2 pm owing to the ongoing maintenance works. Recently, on February 11, a technical snag had caused an unscheduled power outage from 12 pm in many areas like Jayanagar, SR Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Wilson Garden, Austin Town, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, Chamarajpet, Marathahalli and HAL and surrounding areas. BESCOM restored the power after complaints of residents. Meanwhile, unseasonal rains that Bengaluru experienced on February 20 had also resulted in power outages in many areas of the city.

In the last week of February, many localities in the city had faced power cuts that lasted for eight hours due to cable-laying related work in Bengaluruâ€™s Jayadeva, St John's, RBI and Sarakki substations.