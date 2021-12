Several areas in Bengaluru will be facing power interruptions on December 4, 5 and 6, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. The power cuts will mainly be on account of maintenance and other works.

December 4

The South zone of Bengaluru will face power interruptions from around 10 am to 5 pm. The affected areas will include ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Brigade Petunia, KR Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Hosakerehalli, Padmanabhanagar, Datthatreyanagara, Mookambika nagara, Vinayaka Nagar, ITPL Main Road, Panathur Dinne Road, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Subhash Nagara, Tilak nagar, lakkasandra, Wilsongarden, Shanthinagar, KSRTC quarters, Doddakammanahalli and Chikkakammanahalli.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from around 10 am to 5.30 pm in areas including Gayathri Nagar, Abbigere, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli , LKR Nagara, part of Ring Road, GKVK Double Road, Sainagar 2nd Phase, BHEL Layout, Hurali Chikkanahalli, KT Pura, Hesaraghatta, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, parts of Nelamangala, DJ Halli, Judicial Layout, Kalasthrinagara, Grapegarden, Mallasandra and Kalyana Nagara.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi, Timbar Yard, TB halli Road, Vidyamana Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road and TG Palya.

The East zone will face power cuts majorly from 11 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include Murphy Town, Suddagunte Palya, Lake City Town, Jayanthi Nagar, Coffee Board Layout, Gandhi Circle and Eidgah Road.

December 5

In the South zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include JC Industrial Layout, Somasundra Palya, Hulimavu and Velankani Techpark.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Telecom Layout, HMT Layout, Shivapura, Nelagadaranahalli, Raghavendra Layout and Tumkur Road.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vigneshwara Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, Bhairaveshwara Industrial Road, Thimappa Road, Peenya 2nd stage, Annapurneshwari Layout, TG palya and Rajajinagar.

In the East zone, Halasuru Metro Station will face power cuts from 11 am to 5 pm.

December 6

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Chikkalakshmi Layout, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Eshwara Layout, Lakshmi Nagar, Guru Raghavendra Layout, Shivashakthi Nagar, Berappa Garden, Dodmane Industrial Area, Church Road, Chunchagatta Main Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Thyagaraja Nagar Main Road, MV Marg, JP Nagar 5th Phase, KR Layout, Venkatadri Layout, TG Layout, Ittamadu, Gurudatta Layout, Siddapura 1st Block, Domlur Outer Ring Road, Amarjyothi East Wing, Samatha Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, BTM 1st Stage, Vignan Nagar, Kempanna Main Road, Kuvempu Road, Viswajith Layout, Ramaiahreddy A & B Sector & Brindavan Layout, Marathalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Chowdeshwari Temple Road, Tulasi Theatre Road, AECS Layout, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli Colony, Panathur Dinne Road, CK Nagara, Parappana Agrahara, Mahaganapathi Temple Surrounding, Junnasandra Main Road, 11th Block Bda Layout Anjanapura, Gowravanagara, Annapurneshwari Layout, Shreyas Colony and HSR 4th Sector.

In the North zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from around 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Okalipuram Main Road, Devaiah Park, Yetthiraj Mata, JP Park, HMT Layout, Lottegollahalli, RK Garden, Netaji Circle, Subedarpalya, KN Extension, Divanarapalya, Tanniru Halla, Balaji Layout, Bhadrappa Layout, part of Vidyaranyapura, Basavasamithi, Nanjappacircle, Venkataramappa Layout, Gurudarshan Layout, Ganeshwara Layout, Sapthagiri Layout, Thindlu Village, Dwarakanagara, Maruthi Nagara, Hegde Nagar, Shivanahalli, Chokkanahalli, KB Sandra, Chinnanna Layout, Ratan Singh Layout, Puttenahalli, Bagalur Main Road, Kogilu Main Road, Baba Nagar, MTS Colony, Near Muthuraya Swamy Temple, Prashanth Nagar, Nrupathunga Road, Coconut Garden, KG Layout, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to around 6 pm. Affected areas include Double road, near Leela Palace, Gouthampura, Sai Baba Temple Road, Halasuru Police Station, Kasturi Nagar, Doorvani Nagar, Muniyappa Layout, Jayamahal 1st Main Road, Nandidurga Road, Hainers Road, Davis Road, Wheeler Road, Hutchins Road, Ashoka Road, Dcosta Layout, Vivekananda nagar, Jaibharath Nagar, CK Garden, NBC Layout, Belahalli cross and Whitefield Main road.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur between 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Satyanarayana Layout, Kirloskar Colony, AD Halli, Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi 9th Block, Satellite bus stop, KSFIC Road, Muneshwara Block, Bapuji Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Shoba tent road, Bangarappa Nagara, Coffee Katte, Ranga Mandir Road, Chamararajapet, Anandapura, Sirsi Road, Puttanna Road, Balaji Layout, Vijayashree Layout, Mookambika Layout, BHEL Layout, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Harsha Layout, Vidyapitha Road, Wipro Layout, Sapthagiri Layout, Venu Gopal Nagar, Andanappa Layout, Anupama School road, KO halli, Karamji Dhaba, BD Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park, Mallathalli Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road and Bhavaninagar.