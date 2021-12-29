Several areas across Bengaluru will be facing power outages on Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31 due to maintenance and other works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said.

December 30

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include JP Nagar 6th Phase, Puttenahalli, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Ambedakar Nagar, SP Road, Uttarahalli Main Road, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, 3rd Phase ,4th Phase, 5th Phase, 15th Cross, Dollar Layout, Munireddy Layout, Chikkalasandra Bus Stop, Siddapura, Ejipura, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Ashwath Nagara and KRB Layout.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm, and affected areas include New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Yeshwanthpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Model Colony, KN Extension, LN Colony, Siddartha Slum, Ramachandrapura Village, Aditya Nagar, Ms Palya, Akshayanagara, Doddabetahally, Maruthi Nagar, Part Of Vidyaranyapura, Basavasamithi Nanjappacircle,Thindlu Village, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kunthi Grama, Hebbal, Vinayak Nagar, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the West zone of Bengaluru power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Shruasti Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, D Group Layout, Hosahalli Road, Gantakanadoddi, Apurva Layout, BWSSB Office, Kengeri Main Road, Dubasipalya, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Jogupalya Main Channel Road, Ilpe Thopu, Venkateshwara Layout, Bileshivale and Coffee Board Layout.

December 31

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include RBI Layout, Yadav Farm, Siddana Layout, Karesandra Banashankari 2nd Stage, Kidney Foundation, RK Layout, JP Nagar 5th Phase, KR Layout, Venkatadri Layout, Doresanipalya, Chikkallsandra, Ashwini Layout and KRB Layout.

In the North zone power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Mathikere, SBM Colony, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Bandappa garden, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, LKR Nagara, Jakkur Main Road, Bagalur Main Road, Baba Nagar, Vinayak Nagar and Dwaraka Nagar.

In the West zone power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Kamala Nagar Main Road, Gruha Lakshmi Layout 2nd stage, TR Nagar, near KEB Quarters, Balashapalliya Road, Vidyapitha Road, TG Palya Main Road, Andhrahalli, Vidyamana Nagar, SLV Industrial Area, Police Quarter Hosahalli, SIR MV Layout 1st Block, BDA Area Block 1, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, Mallathalli Layout, Dwarkabasa Road, SIR MV Layout 5th Block, SIR MV Layout 3rd Block, parts of Kengeri, Mylasandra and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include Nagavara Palya Road, NBC Layout and areas surrounding Bannapa Park.