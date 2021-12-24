Bengaluru to face power cuts on December 24: Full details

The power cuts will be caused due to maintenance and other works by Karnataka Power Transport Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Bengaluru will face power interruptions on Friday, December 24 due to maintenance and other works that will be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transport Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said.

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Jayanagar, Vinayakanagar, Bikisipura, ISRO Layout, Gowdanapaliya, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Shivashakthi Nagar, Dodmane Industrial Area, Chunchagatta, KIMS College and surrounding areas, Banashankari 2nd stage, Padmanabahngara, JP Nagar, Ayodya Nagar, Ejipura, Kempapura, Yamalur, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara and Doddathoguru and surrounding areas.

In the North zone, the power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Lakshminarayanapura, Parts of Malleshwaram, South End Road, Sadashivanagar, Mathikere, Sbm Colony, Lottegollahalli, R K Garden, Tanniruhalli, Abbigere Industrial Area, Airforce (Jalahalli East), parts of Vidyaranyapura, Thindlu Village, GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Chowdeshwari Layout, Sathanur village, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the West zone, power outages will occur from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include BEML Layout, Kamalanagar, Malagala village, Shastri Nagar, Ashok Nagar, BHEL Layout, Raghavendra Industrial Estate, Andrahalli, BDA Area Block -1, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Sondowda Road, St.John's Road, Rukmini Colony, Dasappa Colony and Gangadhar Chetty Road and surrounding areas.