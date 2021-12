Bengaluru to face power cuts on Dec 26 and 27: Full details

The power outages will be caused due to maintenance and other works by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Bengaluru will face power outages on Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27 due to maintenance and other works taken up by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

December 27

On Sunday, power outages will occur mainly in the South, North and West zones of Bengaluru.

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include JC Industrial Layout, Electronic city, Konappana agrahara and Doddathoguru.

In the North zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Sundar Nagar, BEL Industrial Estate, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Gini Road, Peenya 1st Stage and SRS Road.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Nilgiri Thop Road, Shruasti Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, D Group Layout, Prasana Layout, GP Vidhya Mandir, Maruthi Nagar and Bhairaveshwara Industrial Road.

December 28

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Bikasipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Kanaka Layout, Gowdanapaliya, JP nagar 6th phase, Puttenahalli, BDA Complex surrounding, Ambedkar Nagara, Uttarahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Shastri Nagar, Syndicate Bank Colony, Rajiv Nagara, JP Nagar, Dollars Layout, Cauvery Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe East, Banashankari 3rd stage, Siddapura, Domlur Orr Amarjyothi East Wing, St Bed, Srinivagilu, Doddanekundi, Panathur, Bhoganahalli Kodichikkanahalli, Vijaya bank Layout, IIMB Area and Anjanapura.

In the North zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Gowtham Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Srirampuram, Yeshwanthpur, LN Colony, Pampa Nagar, Mohan Kumar Nagar, Kammagondanahalli, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, Part Of Ring Road, Thindlu Main Road, Raghavendra Colony, Kogilu Layout, Jakkur Road, Vinayak Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Shetihalli, Sanjay Nagar, CKM Road, RMV 2nd stage, Bopasndra road and Mallasandra.

In the West zone power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Thimmaiah Road Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Kamalanagar, Malagala, Janatha Colony, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Vidhyapitha Road, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Kodipalya, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, BEL 1st Stage and BEL 2nd Stage.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas will include Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Suddagunte Palya, MV Nagar, Kanakadasa Circle, North Avenue Road, Bileshivale, Ms Ramaiah North City, Sadaramangala and Kodigehalli.