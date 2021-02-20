Bengaluru to face up to 8-hour power cuts in many areas next week: Full list

The power supply will be disrupted due to cable-related work in Jayadeva, St John's, RBI and Sarakki substations.

Power supply will be disrupted in many areas of Bengaluru for eight hours during the day from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm due to cable-related work in Jayadeva, St John's, RBI and Sarakki substations.The areas affected are parts of BTM Layout, JP Nagar, and Old Airport Road, among others as per Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Parts of BTM Layout will not have power on February 22 while parts of EWS Layout and BTM Layout will not have power on February 23, Times of India reported.

On February 24, the areas where power disruptions are expected to happen are Lake Road, Madeena Nagar and also parts of BTM Layout. On February 25, the areas mentioned are JP Nagar, Dalmia Signal and other areas, Dollars Layout, 100 ft Ring Road. On February 26, parts of BTM Layout, JP Nagar V Phase, Vinayakanagar will be affected.

Areas under Kadubeesanahalli station will not have power on February 20 from 10 am to 5 pm, for a period of 7 hours. This includes Old Airport Road, Marathahalli, Anandnagar, KB Halli, Krishnappa Garden, AK Colony and Outer Ring Road.

On February 22 and February 25, BCMC Layout, Thippasandra, Chennamma Garden and areas coming under Khodays substation will have power disruption during the day from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains were reported in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday evening affecting traffic and business in the city. The sudden downpour surprised residents in the city who were gearing up for the summer season.

Sporadic showers were seen in several areas of the city briefly on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department reported that it was medium to heavy rains.