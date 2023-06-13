Bengaluru experiences waterlogging again after several hours of rain

Police took to social media to warn commuters of several waterlogged roads and the HAL-Marathahalli underpass, asking them to avoid these routes if possible.

news Bengaluru rain

Bengaluru was hit by heavy rainfall on the night of June 13, causing flooding and waterlogging in multiple areas across the city. Social media was soon flooded with visuals of bikers riding through water levels reaching up to their knees in areas such as Marathahalli, Varthur and Whitefield. Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed that Varthur received the maximum of 93 mm rains, followed by Marathahalli, which received 86 mm as of 9.30 pm on June 13.

“The officials and workers began arriving only in the afternoon to clear the road. By this time, the residents had already done a majority of the work to clear the roadways,” said Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising. He further said that despite strict instructions being given by the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on managing the waterlogging situation, barely any work seems to have been carried out by the concerned officials.

“When stormwater drains have been encroached and their capacities reduced from 60 feet to 15 feet, how can they expect waterlogging to not take place?” he asked. As the situation worsened, the Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli, and Varthur lakes all reached their capacity and overflowed. The flooding also had a significant impact on the Outer Ring Road, a key route that connects the city to the tech parks located on its outskirts.

Varthur in shambles continues! Outcome of encroached Rajakaluves at Varthur. 60ft & above rajakaluves reduced to 15ft defying the NGT norms. Prakash layout, Chinnappa layout & Meenakshi layout residents are out on the submerged streets. pic.twitter.com/5dmHskTrBd June 12, 2023

Inundated houses & roads of Varthur due to flash floods caused by the prevailing anarchy! Rajakaluve encroachments are so rampant, Supreme Court, NGT, Highcourt orders doesn’t apply here! pic.twitter.com/9BR0tYvXNV — Varthur Rising (@RisingVarthur) June 13, 2023

There is a serious drainage issue in Panathur Croma road reported last year. No action taken so far and the condition is the same till now. As you win again, we have to suffer for 5 more years. @MALimbavali @ArvindLBJP @BalagereConnect @RisingVarthur pic.twitter.com/z4GlArzfkG — Karthick J (@KarthickJ5) June 12, 2023

Police also took to social media to warn commuters of waterlogged roads, asking them to avoid these routes if possible. The HAL Airport Traffic Police warned of waterlogging at the Panathur railway bridge as well as waterlogging at the Kadubeesanahalli underpass. “Traffic Advisory: waterlogging happened in Panathur railway bridge, traffic movement from either side is very slow, commuters please avoid this route if possible,our staff and officers trying to clear the water…,” the police tweeted.

Traffic update in kaadubeesanahalli underpass completely filled with rain water, traffic movement is absolutely slow,communtters please know this information and if possible avoid this route TQ. pic.twitter.com/NupcMl4QFt — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) June 12, 2023

Traffic Advisory water logging happened in panatture railway bridge, traffic movement from either side is very slow, commuters please avoid this route if possible,our staff and officers trying to clear the water TQ. @DCPTrEastBCP @jointcptraffic @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/rNBLKN34P3 June 12, 2023

Bengaluru Police wrote, “Due to excessive rain, HAL-Marathahalli underpass has been waterlogged and two cars are stuck, but no harm to life. ACP Traffic Whitefield, Inspector of JB Nagar Traffic Station and Inspector of Old Airport Traffic Station are ensuring the cars are removed."

Due to excessive rain, HAL-Marathahalli underpass has been water-logged and two cars are stuck, but no harm to life. ACP Traffic Whitefield, Inspector of JB Nagar Traffic Station and Inspector of Old Airport Traffic Station are ensuring the cars are removed. https://t.co/43g18VGqEn — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 12, 2023

Less than a month ago, on May 21 a woman died after getting trapped in a car along with her family and a driver at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall. The 22-year-old woman named Bhanu Rekha, who was an employee of Infosys and her family from Vijayawada had rented a car to visit Bengaluru. The car she was travelling in had submerged due to waterlogging at the KR Circle underpass.