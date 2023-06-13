Support us

Police took to social media to warn commuters of several waterlogged roads and the HAL-Marathahalli underpass, asking them to avoid these routes if possible.

Representative image of rain
news Bengaluru rain Tuesday, June 13, 2023 - 16:12
Written by  TNM Staff

Bengaluru was hit by heavy rainfall on the night of June 13, causing flooding and waterlogging in multiple areas across the city. Social media was soon flooded with visuals of bikers riding through water levels reaching up to their knees in areas such as Marathahalli, Varthur and Whitefield. Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed that Varthur received the maximum of 93 mm rains, followed by Marathahalli, which received 86 mm as of 9.30 pm on June 13.

“The officials and workers began arriving  only in the afternoon to clear the road. By this time, the residents had already done a majority of the work to clear the roadways,” said Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising. He further said that despite strict instructions being given by the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on managing the waterlogging situation, barely any work seems to have been carried out by the concerned officials. 

“When stormwater drains have been encroached and their capacities reduced from 60 feet to 15 feet, how can they expect waterlogging to not take place?” he asked. As the situation worsened, the Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli, and Varthur lakes all reached their capacity and overflowed. The flooding also had a significant impact on the Outer Ring Road, a key route that connects the city to the tech parks located on its outskirts.

Police also took to social media to warn commuters of waterlogged roads, asking them to avoid these routes if possible. The HAL Airport Traffic Police warned of waterlogging at the Panathur railway bridge as well as waterlogging at the Kadubeesanahalli underpass. “Traffic Advisory: waterlogging happened in Panathur railway bridge, traffic movement from either side is very slow, commuters please avoid this route if possible,our staff and officers trying to clear the water…,” the police tweeted.

Bengaluru Police wrote, “Due to excessive rain, HAL-Marathahalli underpass has been waterlogged and two cars are stuck, but no harm to life. ACP Traffic Whitefield, Inspector of JB Nagar Traffic Station and Inspector of Old Airport Traffic Station are ensuring the cars are removed."

Less than a month ago, on May 21 a woman died after getting trapped in a car along with her family and a driver at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall. The 22-year-old woman named Bhanu Rekha, who was an employee of Infosys and her family from Vijayawada had rented a car to visit Bengaluru. The car she was travelling in had submerged due to waterlogging at the KR Circle underpass. 

