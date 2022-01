Bengaluru to experience power cuts from Jan 28 to 30: Full list of areas

The power interruptions will occur due to maintenance and other works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas in Bengaluru will experience power interruptions from Wednesday, January 28 to Friday, January 30. The power cuts are a result of maintenance and other upgradation works by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), it said.

January 28

The south zone of Bengaluru will experience power interruptions from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Lakshmi Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, KR Road Banashankari 2nd Stage, Papaiah Garden, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Uttarahalli Circle, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Ashwath Nagara, Panathur Main Road, Marathalli Ejipura main road and Gottigere Main Road.

In the east zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include TC Palya Road, KG Pura Main Road, Babusapalya Area, Domlur 2nd Stage, HAL 2nd Stage and North Avenue Road.

In the north zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Anjaneya Block, JP Park, HMT Layout, Chamundeshwari Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Thirumala Nagara, Aditya Ngara, Hurali Chikkanahalli, TB Cross, Hesaraghatta, Dasenahalli, Hegde Nagar, Kogilu Main Road, Jakkur Main Road, Dasarahalli Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagra and ML Puram 2nd Stage.

In the west zone power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Harsha Layout, Vidhyapitha Road, Hosahalli Road, Andrahalli Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswar Nagar and Dodda Basti Main Road.

January 29

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vakkaligara Sangha, JC Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, Ashwath Nagara and Srinagar.

In the east zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am till 4 pm. Affected areas will include Kasturi Nagar, Sadanand Nagar and KG Pura Main Road.

In the north zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Ramachandrapura Village, Parts of Peenya Industrial Area, Parts of Peenya, Near Kanteerava Studio and Parts of Laggere. In the west zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Bhairaveshwara Industrial Road, Thimappa Road, D Group Layout and Virabhadraswara Nagar.

January 30

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am till 6 pm. Affected areas include Lakshmi Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Thyagaraja Nagar Main Road, Papaiah Garden, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Doresani Palya, Ashwath Nagara, Panathur Main Road, BDA 9th Phase, BDA 8th Phase, MS Ramahai City, Pavamana Nagar, South Avenue and Doddakannelli.

In the east zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am till 12 am. Affected areas include Andhara Colony, KG Pura Main Road, Suddagunte Palya, North Avenue Road, Govindapura Main Road, Rashad Nagar, Kothanur and Nagenahalli Main Road.

In the north zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Muthyalanagar, Maruthi Nagar, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli, Akshayanagara, Thirumala Nagara, Aditya Nagara, Shabarinagar, Hegde Nagar, Sampigehalli, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and T Dasarahalli.

In the west zone, power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include BHEL Layout, Vidhyapitha Road, TG Palya Main Road, Parts of Hosahalli, Vidyamana Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Dubasipalya, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, Mallathalli Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Ullal Bus Stand and BDA Colony.