Bengaluru to experience fog and mild rainfall for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that mild rain is also expected in isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka.

Bengaluru is expected to witness partly cloudy skies and early morning fog till Saturday, January 28, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be between 26 and 28 degrees until January 28. Reports also stated that the city might experience mild rainfall over the next three days owing to an upper air cyclonic circulation in Tamil Nadu. IMD’s statement said that mild rain is expected to occur in isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. However, dry weather will prevail over north interior Karnataka.

On January 15, Bengaluru recorded a temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest days in the month. Meanwhile, on January 24, Mysuru reported the lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees.

On November 22 in 2022, Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year when the temperature dropped to 13.9 degrees. This is the lowest temperature the city has recorded since 2012. On the same day, the lowest minimum temperature recorded at Bengaluru airport was 14.7 degrees and 12.5 degrees at the HAL air station. According to Bangalore Mirror, IMD officials said that the minimum temperature fell under the “markedly below normal” category.

In 2022, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall as well. According to The Indian Express, the city received 1,958.6 mm of rainfall and there were 90 days where the rainfall was more than 2.5 mm. This is higher than the recorded rainfall the city received since 2017.