Bengaluru engineering student allegedly sexually assaults classmate at party, arrested

The police arrested the 22-year-old from his residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday.

news Crime

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old engineering college student for allegedly sexually assaulting his classmate at a house party. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police arrested Tushar for allegedly sexually assaulting his classmate after a house party at his residence in the city. On the evening of December 9, Tushar allegedly invited three of his friends — two men and one woman to his house in RR Nagar’s Ideal Homes Layout. The woman, who is also 22-years old, reached his residence after her lab class.

“He had asked us to bring alcohol. We bought our own alcohol,” the woman said in her complaint. The woman, a resident of a paying guest, said that she informed Tushar that she would head back to her place after the party. The party is said to have concluded at around 1 am. “I was booking a cab but Tushar told me it is not safe to go home at this time of the night and asked me to stay back,” she said in her complaint. While two other men slept in the living room, Tushar and the woman slept in his bedroom.

At around 3.30 am, she woke up to Tushar allegedly touching her inappropriately. She said that she pushed him away and demanded that he stop. “He did not stop. He came onto me forcefully and touched me inappropriately while restraining my arms,” the woman said in her complaint on December 10.

She broke free of his hold on her and ran out of the apartment, she said. “I called one of my friends, who came and picked me up,” she added. On the morning of December 10, she filed a complaint with the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police. While the police went to arrest Tushar on the afternoon of December 10, he was allegedly not at home.

“He came back to his house today (Wednesday) and we arrested him,” the police said. Tushar has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).