Bengaluru: Elderly man dragged by two-wheeler after altercation

The motorcyclist was eventually stopped by two other bikers and a rickshaw driver who were in pursuit.

news Crime

In a shocking incident, Muttappa, an elderly man aged 71 years, was dragged by a biker on Magadi road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 17. The incident took place after a motorcycle struck a Bolero and attempted to flee, dragging the car driver for about a kilometre. The accused, Sahil, has been detained by the Govindaraj Nagar police station.

A video that has now gone viral, shows a motorcyclist dragging a man behind him while riding his scooter. While the rider is being pulled, the victim is holding onto the pillion support handle. The motorcyclist is eventually stopped by two other bikers and an auto rickshaw driver who were chasing him. Muttappa, who hails from Hegganahalli in Vijayapura district, stood up after the two-wheeler stopped, and his clothes were torn after being dragged.

#SHOCKING video of a man being dragged on the streets of #Bengaluru. A biker who crashed into a car tried to flee from the spot, the driver tried to hold on to him when he began to drag him & flee. Incident from Magadi road. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6ocp4SzLFc â€” Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 17, 2023

Initial reports suggest that Sahil hit Muttappa's car with his bike. After that, he tried to flee the scene when Muttappa attempted to stop him and grabbed his bike. He was then pulled behind the bike for nearly a kilometre. The victim has been taken to the hospital. "A hospital is now providing medical care for the victim. The police have detained the two-wheeler driver at Govindaraj Nagar police station," Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP West, told news agency ANI.