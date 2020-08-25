Bengaluru East gets 1,000 more containment zones in 24 hours

The number of active containment zones in Bengaluru remains at 15,229.

The number of active containment zones in Bengaluru remains unchanged over the past 24 hours at 15,229, according to the bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday, August 24. Till date, Bengaluru has reported a total of 38,231 containment zones, and out of these, 23,002 (61%) have returned to normal so far.

While containment zones in Bengaluru West have dipped by over 1,000, Bengaluru East now has the most number of active containment zones, at 3,418, as over 1,000 new containment zones were added over the last 24 hours.

According to the BBMP bulletin, on August 23, Bengaluru East had 2,331 containment zones.

While 3,802 active zones were reported on August 23, Bengaluru West now has 2,648 containment zones.

Bengaluru South has the second-highest number of active zones, at 3,005. RR Nagara currently has 2,074 active containment zones, Mahadevapura has 1,555, Bommanahalli has 1,000, Yelahanka 944 and Dasarahalli 1,079. While Bengaluru South has reported the highest number of containment zones till date (10,107), it has also reported the most number of zones returning to normal (7,102).

A snapshot of the number of cases reported in the past 10 days shows that Bengaluru West zone reported 25% of the cases, East zone reported 17% of the cases, South reported 16%, Bommanahalli had 13% of the cases, RR Nagara 9%, Dasarahalli 5%, Mahadevapura at 9% and Yelahanka at 6%.

As per BBMP data till August 13, 29,657 streets have been demarcated as containment zones. A total of 2,759 have been apartments, 38 have been slum areas, one hotel was marked as a containment zone and 42 have been clusters, which is an aggregation of positive cases that were epidemiologically linked.

Bengaluru reported 1,918 new cases and 26 deaths on Monday. The city has cumulatively reported 1,09,793 cases and 1,694 deaths due to the coronavirus. There were 34,735 active cases, including 327 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and 73,363 discharges including 2,034, on Monday.

Karnataka on Monday reported 5,851 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's total infections to 2,83,665. As many as 8,061 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,97,625.