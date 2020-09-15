Bengaluru drugs case: Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva’s resort raided by CCB

Police suspect that Aditya who has been unreachable on his phone for the last 10 days, is likely to be in Mumbai.

Continuing with the raids in connection with the high-profile drugs bust case in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch, on Tuesday, raided the north Bengaluru residence of Aditya, son of late Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. Sources in the CCB said that evidence in the form of CCTV footage has been extracted from the raids.

Police suspect that he is likely to be in Mumbai and has been unreachable on his phone for the last 10 days since he was being hunted by the police. Efforts are on to nab him. The raids on Tuesday morning were carried out at the 'House of Life' near Hebbal, the CCB said. Police said that this sprawling property with a bungalow spread over 4 acres of land is where many high profile parties were hosted in which drugs were consumed and trafficked.

It was earlier reported that real estate dealer Aditya, incidentally brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, was among the 12 people who are booked in the case in which actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani have been arrested. It was also reported Aditya who was friends with high-profile party planner Viren Khanna, another accused arrested in the case so far had reportedly given him access to Sandalwood circles to supply drugs.

The Kannada film industry had been under the scanner of the police for drug-related offences after the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed an international drug trafficking racket in multi-city raids earlier in August. On August 21, the NCB following a tip-off had conducted raids at Nikoo Homes, an upscale gated community in Bengaluru and seized 96 pills of MDMA, weighing 40 gm, and 180 LSD blots. Another raid was conducted at Royal Suites Hotel service apartment in Kalyan Nagar, 145 MDMA pills weighing 60 gm were seized along with Rs 2,20,500 cash. In connection with this, the police had arrested a couple of drug peddlers who led them to bigger fishes in the drug trafficking network.

Among the kingpins who were arrested subsequently, one Anikha D had told the police that there were multiple Kannada film celebrities in her customer base.