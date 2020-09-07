Bengaluru drug case: Crime Branch to seek extension of Ragini Dwivedi’s custody

The police have detained Prashanth Ranka, another accused in the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Monday, said it is planning to seek the extension of actor Ragini Dwivedi’s custody in the Bengaluru drug case, stating that she has not cooperated with the investigation so far. Ragini has been lodged at the state-run women’s home in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and is being questioned by four women officers.

CCB sources said that Ragini, upon advice from her attorney, has remained tightlipped. She had applied for anticipatory bail on Friday evening, and her lawyers withdrew the application on Monday as she has already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police detained Prashanth Ranka, one of the accused in the Bengaluru drug case, on Sunday evening. The CCB officers said that he will be arrested soon after they procure a warrant. According to CCB sources, Prashanth Ranka allegedly procured drugs and supplied it to the private parties that were organised at various locations in Bengaluru and the city’s outskirts.

The police have so far arrested four of the 12 accused in the case, including actor Ragini Dwivedi, Viren Khanna, the party planner, Rahul Tonse and Senagalese national Loum Pepper Samba. CCB sources maintained that Loum Pepper has not answered any of their questions, claiming that he does not know English.

Another accused, Vaibhav Jain, is currently in home quarantine and the CCB officials are surveilling his movements. “He will be detained and questioned once his quarantine period ends,” the CCB source added.

The CCB is still on the lookout of Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. CCB sources said that Aditya Alva is believed to be in Mumbai but his residence in the city is locked.

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on Friday after the CCB questioned one of her friends Ravi Shankar, a clerk at the regional transport office in Jayanagar. Meanwhile, the CCB has also summoned Pruthvi Shetty for questioning on Monday. Pruthvi is a resident of Mangaluru and the police believe she was supplying drugs to the celebrities.

