Bengaluru doctors save baby with heart condition by lowering her body temperature

The baby, born in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, was diagnosed with a condition of having an abnormally high heart rate, and was taken to Bengaluru for treatment.

Quick thinking by a team of doctors in Bengaluru saved the life of a three-month-old baby girl from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The baby was brought in as she was diagnosed with an abnormally high heart rate, and in order to stabilise her vitals, doctors â€˜frozeâ€™ her in an attempt to slow her heartbeat down. The method is called â€˜total body cooling treatmentâ€™, and usually given to babies who do not cry soon after their birth or whose brains do not receive oxygen.

However, this baby â€” who was born on June 29 â€” was diagnosed with a Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), according to reports. SVT is a condition wherein the patientâ€™s heartbeat is abnormally high. When the condition was diagnosed, the baby was brought to Bengaluru for treatment. While a babyâ€™s heart rate is usually around 110- 160 beats per minute, the infantâ€™s heartbeat was reportedly nearly 250 beats per minute.

Reports also state that she was initially admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Motherhood hospital in Karnatakaâ€™s Chikkaballapur, and was later shifted through an 'NICU on wheels' to Bengaluru, where she was given three doses of adenosine. Adenosine is a medication usually administered to someone to treat irregular heartbeat, wherein it stops the heart temporarily and restarts it. However, as there was no improvement, defibrillation was also done.

It was at this point that the doctors came across anecdotal evidence of a similar case in the United Kingdom, and the doctors decided to lower her body temperature, The Times of India reported. The consent of the parents was obtained and the baby was cooled down to 33.5Â°C from 37Â°C, by wrapping a jacket around her body. This eventually lowered her heart beat to normal, following which she was discharged.

Stating that it was one of the most challenging cases faced by the medical team, Neonatologist and paediatrician from Motherhood Hospitals Dr Prathap Chandra said that their priority was to save the baby's life. â€œSince SVT is a condition which disrupts blood flow to vital organs, cooling helped to reduce the basal metabolic rate, thereby reducing her heart rate. The baby is now almost four months old and has been regularly visiting for check-ups and has recovered well," he added.