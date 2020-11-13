Bengaluru Customs officials seize Rs 1.2 cr worth ecstasy pills hidden in massager

Bengaluru Customs officials seize Rs 1.2 cr worth ecstasy pills hidden in massager

news Crime

Custom officials in Bengaluru on Thursday said that they have recovered ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.2 crore, concealed inside a massager which was sent as a parcel. The contraband was seized at the Foreign Post office in Bengaluru by the Customs Department.

The seizure was made on Wednesday when Customs officials opened the parcel declared as 'Foot Massage Machine' following suspicion that it contained contraband goods, Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru City Customs, T Parry Vallal said.

The officials of the Postal Appraising Wing and the Preventive Wing of the commissionerate, after conducting a detailed examination, found the packets stuffed with pills, which were concealed inside the massager, Vallal said. It was found to be ecstasy pills, prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"The total quantity of the ecstasy pills was 2.345 kgs which is valued approximately at Rs.1.20 crore in the international market," the officer added.

Investigations are underway, he said, adding that any import, export, sale, possession and consumption of prohibited narcotic drugs would attract a punishment of imprisonment up to 20 years.

Various security agencies have intensified the crackdown against drugs in the city after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Kerala who were supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers in August. The arrest led to further investigation by the Bengaluru police which arrested two Kannada film actors, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, a realtor, and a suspended government employee.

The Central Crime Branch police recently busted a racket, which was using the Dark Net for procuring drugs to be delivered through postal service.

In a similar haul in October, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized a consignment of 13.2 kg of pseudoephedrine, worth around Rs 13 crore. The drugs was found hidden in photo frames and albums in a package bound for Australia from the Bengaluru International Airport.